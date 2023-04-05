Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsthe cayambis sinfonietta to perform at bridgewater college april 13
Culture

The Cayambis Sinfonietta to perform at Bridgewater College April 13

Crystal Graham
Published date:
worship bridgewater college
Image courtesy Bridgewater.edu

The Cayambis Sinfonietta will present a lyceum at Bridgewater College on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the concert hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

A national leader in the performance of the classical music of the Americas, the Cayambis Sinfonietta is a 13-member chamber orchestra made up of some of the area’s finest musicians.

Conducted by music director Dr. John L. Walker, the program will feature works by Ricardo Castillo, Edward MacDowell, Jose Pablo Moncayo, Antonio Carlos Gomes and more.

The concert at Bridgewater is the second stop on a three-day spring tour spanning from Blacksburg to Radford, supported by the A&M Blank Foundation, Virginia Humanities and the Community Foundation of New River Valley.

The Cayambis Sinfonietta is the performance arm of the Cayambis Institute for Latin American Studies in Music, whose mission is to strengthen the awareness and appreciation of Latin American classical music by developing a full-spectrum approach to its creation, performance and scholarship.

The lyceum concert series at Bridgewater College is free and open to the public.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
2 FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6
3 Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients
4 Life sentence affirmed for man who left overdose victim to die in Winchester motel room
5 Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Latest News

hunter dickinson
Sports

Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Chris Graham
russia
U.S./World

Wall Street Journal reporter is latest American detained by Russia

Rebecca Barnabi

His name is Evan Gershkovich. He is a Wall Street Journal reporter. who was in Russia reporting on the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

leesburg flower garden festival
Culture

Flower & Garden Festival returns to downtown Leesburg April 15-16

Crystal Graham

For gardeners looking to get their hands in the dirt, the Town of Leesburg’s annual Flower & Garden Festival is a great place to start.

ivy creek foundation logo
Culture

April Ivy Talk to discuss prescribed burns, impact on ecosystem

Crystal Graham
George Mason
Sports

Double-digit scorer Ronald Polite III returning to George Mason after testing portal

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Massanutten Military Academy establishing post-grad baseball program

Chris Graham
uva logo blue
Sports

#7 Virginia concludes 2-2 road swing with 4-1 win at Liberty

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy