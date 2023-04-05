The Cayambis Sinfonietta to perform at Bridgewater College April 13

The Cayambis Sinfonietta will present a lyceum at Bridgewater College on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the concert hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

A national leader in the performance of the classical music of the Americas, the Cayambis Sinfonietta is a 13-member chamber orchestra made up of some of the area’s finest musicians.

Conducted by music director Dr. John L. Walker, the program will feature works by Ricardo Castillo, Edward MacDowell, Jose Pablo Moncayo, Antonio Carlos Gomes and more.

The concert at Bridgewater is the second stop on a three-day spring tour spanning from Blacksburg to Radford, supported by the A&M Blank Foundation, Virginia Humanities and the Community Foundation of New River Valley.

The Cayambis Sinfonietta is the performance arm of the Cayambis Institute for Latin American Studies in Music, whose mission is to strengthen the awareness and appreciation of Latin American classical music by developing a full-spectrum approach to its creation, performance and scholarship.

The lyceum concert series at Bridgewater College is free and open to the public.