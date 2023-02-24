Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news the 25th amendment program to highlight disability and health of u s presidents
Culture

The 25th Amendment: Program to highlight disability and health of U.S. presidents

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
woodrow wilson
(© RCP – stock.adobe.com)

Dr. Michael Dickens will be the featured speaker for “Predicting Presidential Disability with Modern Medical Techniques.”

The program will be held Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Research Center, 235 E. Beverly Street, Staunton, and will also be available via Zoom.

Dickens, an expert on presidents and health, will speak on health circumstances regarding the need to invoke the 25th Amendment and the differences between identifying physical and mental impairment triggering the 25th Amendment. He will also expand on the certainty necessary to disqualify a president or remove them from office.

Dickens, a graduate of Princeton University, received his M.D. degree from Columbia University and has practiced medicine for 40 years. He previously served as chair of the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and has published articles on presidential disability and the role of Wilson’s physician in managing and hiding the president’s medical problems from the public.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, at 20 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and the times in which he lived. Visitors of all ages are welcome in person and online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Evicted again: Police assisting B Street landowner with ‘trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Latest News

wine and cheese
Culture

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery wine awarded 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup®

Rebecca Barnabi
vdot logo
Local

Traffic alert: Slow roll closures overnight continue through late March for bridge projects

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Transportation will continue overnight “slow roll” closures in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County for work on two bridge projects.

Local

HUD funds in Waynesboro to improve existing public housing units, not create new ones

Crystal Graham

The Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority recently received $597,603 in capital funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

friends of SVASC
Local

Friends of SVASC steps in to help dog owner in need with life-saving surgery

Crystal Graham
climate change
Perspectives

How can the ski resort business survive the encroaching threat of climate change?

EarthTalk
kadin shedrick
Sports

Who should start, Kadin Shedrick or Ben Vander Plas? Let’s look at the metrics

Chris Graham
Culture

Live orchestra music: ‘And the Trumpets Shall Sound’ in Staunton and Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy