The 25th Amendment: Program to highlight disability and health of U.S. presidents

Dr. Michael Dickens will be the featured speaker for “Predicting Presidential Disability with Modern Medical Techniques.”

The program will be held Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Research Center, 235 E. Beverly Street, Staunton, and will also be available via Zoom.

Dickens, an expert on presidents and health, will speak on health circumstances regarding the need to invoke the 25th Amendment and the differences between identifying physical and mental impairment triggering the 25th Amendment. He will also expand on the certainty necessary to disqualify a president or remove them from office.

Dickens, a graduate of Princeton University, received his M.D. degree from Columbia University and has practiced medicine for 40 years. He previously served as chair of the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and has published articles on presidential disability and the role of Wilson’s physician in managing and hiding the president’s medical problems from the public.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, at 20 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and the times in which he lived. Visitors of all ages are welcome in person and online.