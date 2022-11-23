Ten Virginia community projects receive block grant funding

More than $11.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) has been awarded to 10 projects in Virginia.

The funding, according to a press release, will support housing rehabilitation, water and sewer improvements and community development projects.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the funding last week, which will benefit more than 700 low- to moderate-income Virginians.

“Community Development Block Grants continue to be an invaluable resource for Virginia communities, offering targeted support to community-identified needs and fostering support for our most vulnerable Virginians,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “With these grants, we can make important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation and economic development that will build stronger communities for all across the Commonwealth.”

Administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the CDBG program has been federally funded since 1982, and annually receives approximately $19 million.

“While each of the 10 awarded projects support vastly different community goals, they all foster strong local partnerships and will help build a stronger Virginia economy,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release. “The CDBG program offers the flexibility needed to accommodate the unique needs of the community, while working towards a stronger, more cohesive Commonwealth.”