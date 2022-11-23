Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news ten virginia community projects receive block grant funding
Politics

Ten Virginia community projects receive block grant funding

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© eshana_blue – stock.adobe.com)

More than $11.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) has been awarded to 10 projects in Virginia.

The funding, according to a press release, will support housing rehabilitation, water and sewer improvements and community development projects.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the funding last week, which will benefit more than 700 low- to moderate-income Virginians.

“Community Development Block Grants continue to be an invaluable resource for Virginia communities, offering targeted support to community-identified needs and fostering support for our most vulnerable Virginians,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “With these grants, we can make important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation and economic development that will build stronger communities for all across the Commonwealth.”

Administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the CDBG program has been federally funded since 1982, and annually receives approximately $19 million.

“While each of the 10 awarded projects support vastly different community goals, they all foster strong local partnerships and will help build a stronger Virginia economy,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release. “The CDBG program offers the flexibility needed to accommodate the unique needs of the community, while working towards a stronger, more cohesive Commonwealth.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

acc football

ACC Football Week 13: No UVA-Virginia Tech, but plenty else to keep your interest
Chris Graham
christopher darnell jones

Why did Chris Jones pull the trigger? He was a top student, but troubled young man
Chris Graham

Chris Jones had a chance to escape the difficult upbringing that had him shuttling back and forth between living with his mother, father and grandmother in public housing in Petersburg.

train tracks

The potential impact of railroad strike on holiday travel plans, prices for goods
Crystal Graham

A potential strike by a large group of railroad unions over quality-of-life conditions could make holiday travel plans by rail passengers difficult, said Virginia Tech economist Sudipta Sarangi.

interstate 81

Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night
Chris Graham
student loan relief

Relief for student loan borrowers on hold; payment pause extended again
Crystal Graham
google

Mark Warner, again, pushing Google to police misleading ads by anti-abortion clinics
Chris Graham
ben cline

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline to host town hall in Waynesboro next week
Chris Graham