Survey: Virginia Beach is the city with the worst drivers in the United States

The staff here at AFP knows that I generally don’t like us reporting on surveys, but this one – ranking worst drivers by city, with Virginia Beach taking the top spot – merits something from us.

The survey is from an outfit calling itself QuoteWizard, which tells us they analyzed more than 6 million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated its findings based on four factors – speeding tickets, citations, accidents and DUIs – to determine overall driver quality.

Virginia Beach ranked in the lower third of the cities in the analysis in all four categories.

The Commonwealth had one other low-ranking city – Richmond, which came in at 17th.

Detroit ranked as the city with the “best drivers.”

The full rankings can be accessed here.