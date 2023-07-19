Countries
Survey: Virginia Beach is the city with the worst drivers in the United States
Virginia

Survey: Virginia Beach is the city with the worst drivers in the United States

Chris Graham
Published date:
driver pulled over by police
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

The staff here at AFP knows that I generally don’t like us reporting on surveys, but this one – ranking worst drivers by city, with Virginia Beach taking the top spot – merits something from us.

The survey is from an outfit calling itself QuoteWizard, which tells us they analyzed more than 6 million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated its findings based on four factors – speeding tickets, citations, accidents and DUIs – to determine overall driver quality.

Virginia Beach ranked in the lower third of the cities in the analysis in all four categories.

The Commonwealth had one other low-ranking city – Richmond, which came in at 17th.

Detroit ranked as the city with the “best drivers.”

The full rankings can be accessed here.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

