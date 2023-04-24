Countries
Virginia

Survey by Rep. Spanberger seeks Virginians’ stories about benefits of Meals on Wheels

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© happy_lark – stock.adobe.com)

In response to proposed cuts by House Republicans to Meals on Wheels, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger launched a survey today.

She wants to hear from Virginians who have benefitted from the seniors meal delivery services program. Caretakers, children, grandchildren and loved ones of seniors are also welcome to respond to the survey.

Reports last week revealed that the Commonwealth’s Meals on Wheels programs are threatened by the U.S. House Republican Conference’s debt limit plan, although the administration has identified that 1 million “largely home-bound seniors would lose access to food through the Meals on Wheels program.” Proposed funding cuts are tied to fiscal year 2022 budget levels, and would not allow the program to grow in 2023 to meet nationwide demand.

Meals on Wheels supports homebound, rural and isolated seniors. Spanberger seeks stories from Virginians to advocate against funding cuts.

“Meals on Wheels volunteers serve nearly two million home-delivered meals to Virginia seniors each year. But that statistic does not just represent reliable meals — it represents moments shared and invaluable reminders that their community cares,” Spanberger said. “Shortsighted, ill-advised cuts to Meals on Wheels threaten a program with a track record of success throughout Virginia. As we work to avoid a default, we can’t let our most vulnerable neighbors become pawns in these political games. Virginians who have seen the benefits of Meals on Wheels in their own lives or the life of a loved one are the best advocates for this service, and I hope that many of our neighbors share their stories.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

