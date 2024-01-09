Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Surprise of success: Waynesboro teacher realizes dream of career as novelist
Arts & Media, Local

Surprise of success: Waynesboro teacher realizes dream of career as novelist

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
The “Five Fangs” series by Waynesboro author Mary Ann Weir is available on Amazon. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Mary Ann Weir teaches 8th grade English at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville.

She and her husband, Craig, live in Waynesboro.

At the end of this school year, Weir will retire from teaching and devote her time to a dream she never thought would become a reality: full-time novelist.

“I just wanted to write a happily ever after fall-in-love kind of [book],” Weir, who grew up in Pennsylvania, said. “I was just writing and writing until the story was done.”

She chose to write a werewolf romance because she wanted to write something she would enjoy reading herself and which had a satisfying ending.

In February 2022, Weir began writing the first book, thinking she would only write one book.

“And I was never going to publish. I was never going to do anything with it,” she said. “Just writing it, to write it.”

Five books later, her husband encouraged her to publish the first in the “Five Fangs” series in February 2023, which has so far sold more than 11,000 copies on Amazon. In May 2023, 2,000 copies sold in just 30 days.

The “Five Fangs” series also created a companion series by Weir focused on stories of several characters.

Weir launched audio books of “Five Fangs” in December 2023, and 174 have already sold.

“Who’s reading this? It’s incredible,” Weir said.

She said that at first she was scared of the success of her books.

Fans have found her on Facebook and sent messages sharing with her how much they enjoy her books. Seventy-five percent of her book sales are on Kindle Unlimited.

“Five Fangs” has 2.2 million readers on Wattpad, a phone application and website for fans.

The most difficult aspect of self-publishing, according to Weir, is advertising, which she posts videos for on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Before teaching, Weir, 49, was a graphic designer for a newspaper.

The success of “Five Fangs” has given Weir the confidence to pick up in 2024 where she left off 10 years ago with another book series. She wrote three books about fallen angels with the intention of a five-book series while a member of a local writing group of teachers.

As a little girl, Weir said she wanted to be a writer when she grew up. She didn’t think it would realistically happen for her.

“It was there, in the back of my mind, but I thought it would have to be I got a full-time job and that would be a little thing I can put some effort into.”

Her younger brother once even joked that maybe she would win the Lottery one day so she could write full-time.

“I won my own lottery, thank you very much,” she said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia unemployment rate increases slightly to 2.9%, remains below 2022 rate
2 Nelson County: Body found in burning car; identity of deceased unknown
3 Donald Trump, problem solver, wants to protect U.S. with a ‘giant dome’
4 Tony Bennett on lack of ‘competitive fire’: ‘Easy, you know, to sit there and say that’
5 City of Staunton seeking citizen input through two community surveys

Latest News

student loan relief
Schools, Virginia

Virginia ranks No. 4 in study of states with highest student loan debt

Rebecca Barnabi
tony elliott
Football, Sports

Elliott adds two more from portal: Clemson TE Sage Ennis, EMU CB Kempton Shine

Chris Graham

Virginia Football coach Tony Elliott picked up two more transfers from the portal on Monday – former Clemson tight end Sage Ennis and former Eastern Michigan cornerback Kempton Shine.

sex trafficking
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Five Hampton Roads businesses commit to Virginia program to fight human trafficking

Rebecca Barnabi

Five Hampton Roads businesses have committed to 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking to educate employees on human trafficking.

gun violence
Politics, Virginia

Rally planned for Thursday in Richmond to call for passage of commonsense gun laws

Crystal Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Portsmouth man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing vehicle at gunpoint

Crystal Graham
herman moore uva football
Football, Sports

Virginia Football all-time great Herman Moore not among 2024 Hall of Fame class

Chris Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Miyares joins effort to fight ‘anti-American’ Biden administration DEI strategy

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status