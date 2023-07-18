Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Strategic care: UVA, Riverside form alliance to expand care to Eastern Virginia
Virginia

Strategic care: UVA, Riverside form alliance to expand care to Eastern Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
healthcare
(© DragonImages – stock.adobe.com)

UVA Health and Riverside Health have joined forces to provide expanded access to advanced care and clinical trials to Eastern Virginia residents.

The strategic alliance will bring access to innovative care for complex conditions, transplantation and the latest clinical trials to Riverside Health in Newport News. The two health systems will collaborate in multiple areas including clinical program development, research and medical education.

“Together, Riverside Health System and UVA Health will continue to bring an exceptionally high level of health care to Eastern Virginia,” Dr. Mike Dacey, Riverside Health System’s president and chief executive officer, said. “We are looking forward to our expanded partnership in clinical services starting with cardiothoracic surgery. Strategic affiliations with Academic Medical Centers have been a part of our strategic plan for the past four years. This affiliation advances the expertise of our respective clinical teams and provides patients with expanded access to the latest technologies and procedures to improve health outcomes and quality of life.”

The agreement provides UVA Health with 5 percent ownership of Riverside and commits UVA Health to financial and clinical resources to assist in the growth of local services in Eastern Virginia. Both health systems will retain their existing governance and administrative structures.

“In UVA Health’s new strategic plan, our mission is to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond. Partnerships like our new alliance with Riverside Health System make it easier for Virginians with complex health conditions to receive the care they need close to home,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and executive vice president for health affairs, said. “We look forward to closely collaborating with Riverside’s exceptional leadership, physicians, and team members on a wide range of clinical care, research and educational initiatives.”

The two health systems began a working relationship with 2005 with the launch of a Newport News-based stereotactic radiosurgery center that uses precisely focused, high-energy beams of radiation to treat brain tumors, pituitary tumors and other conditions.

“UVA’s new strategic partnership with Riverside will enable greater access to outstanding patient care and medical training for communities in Eastern Virginia. We’re delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with Riverside and better serve the citizens of the Commonwealth,” UVA President James E. Ryan said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball
2 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees increase of 2 million contacts, adds Spanish, LGBTQI+ outreach
3 The next battle in Congress: MAGAs go after National Defense Authorization Act
4 City of Staunton launches awareness system as part of flood mitigation strategy
5 More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023

Latest News

grilled cheese and bacon sandwich
Culture, Virginia

State Fair of Virginia releases competition guide with two new culinary categories

Crystal Graham
harrisonburg citizen academy
Local, Politics

Application period open through Aug. 11 for Harrisonburg Citizen Academy

Crystal Graham

Community members interested in learning more about their local government will soon have an opportunity to engage with City staff and get hands-on experience during the Harrisonburg Citizen Academy.

basketball
Sports

VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson, coming off 7-25 first season, announces staff changes

Chris Graham

VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson is adding to and reconfiguring his staff heading into Year 2 in Lexington.

Sports

Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies of colic

Rebecca Barnabi
nurse doctor medical health
Local

New mission statement for Augusta Health reflects inclusivity in the community

Rebecca Barnabi
acc football
Sports

ACC sets roster of coaches, players taking part in next week’s ACC Football Kickoff

Chris Graham
drivers license dmv blood type included
Virginia

Virginians may now have choice to include blood type on driver’s license or ID

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy