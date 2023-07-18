Strategic care: UVA, Riverside form alliance to expand care to Eastern Virginia

UVA Health and Riverside Health have joined forces to provide expanded access to advanced care and clinical trials to Eastern Virginia residents.

The strategic alliance will bring access to innovative care for complex conditions, transplantation and the latest clinical trials to Riverside Health in Newport News. The two health systems will collaborate in multiple areas including clinical program development, research and medical education.

“Together, Riverside Health System and UVA Health will continue to bring an exceptionally high level of health care to Eastern Virginia,” Dr. Mike Dacey, Riverside Health System’s president and chief executive officer, said. “We are looking forward to our expanded partnership in clinical services starting with cardiothoracic surgery. Strategic affiliations with Academic Medical Centers have been a part of our strategic plan for the past four years. This affiliation advances the expertise of our respective clinical teams and provides patients with expanded access to the latest technologies and procedures to improve health outcomes and quality of life.”

The agreement provides UVA Health with 5 percent ownership of Riverside and commits UVA Health to financial and clinical resources to assist in the growth of local services in Eastern Virginia. Both health systems will retain their existing governance and administrative structures.

“In UVA Health’s new strategic plan, our mission is to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond. Partnerships like our new alliance with Riverside Health System make it easier for Virginians with complex health conditions to receive the care they need close to home,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and executive vice president for health affairs, said. “We look forward to closely collaborating with Riverside’s exceptional leadership, physicians, and team members on a wide range of clinical care, research and educational initiatives.”

The two health systems began a working relationship with 2005 with the launch of a Newport News-based stereotactic radiosurgery center that uses precisely focused, high-energy beams of radiation to treat brain tumors, pituitary tumors and other conditions.

“UVA’s new strategic partnership with Riverside will enable greater access to outstanding patient care and medical training for communities in Eastern Virginia. We’re delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with Riverside and better serve the citizens of the Commonwealth,” UVA President James E. Ryan said.