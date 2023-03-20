Steven Morelli resigns from Augusta County Board of Supervisors

After a closed session during their work session Monday afternoon, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced that Steven Morelli submitted his notice of resignation.

Morelli was elected to serve for the South River Magisterial District in 2020.

“Mr. Morelli cited personal reasons for his early resignation,” County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald read on behalf of the board Monday. “The South River district supervisor’s current term would have expired on December 31, 2023. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I would like to thank and express appreciation for Steve Morelli’s service to Augusta County.”

Fitzgerald added that information will be forthcoming about the process to fulfill the vacancy on the board.