Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news steven morelli resigns from augusta county board of supervisors
Local

Steven Morelli resigns from Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

After a closed session during their work session Monday afternoon, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced that Steven Morelli submitted his notice of resignation.

Morelli was elected to serve for the South River Magisterial District in 2020.

“Mr. Morelli cited personal reasons for his early resignation,” County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald read on behalf of the board Monday. “The South River district supervisor’s current term would have expired on December 31, 2023. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I would like to thank and express appreciation for Steve Morelli’s service to Augusta County.”

Fitzgerald added that information will be forthcoming about the process to fulfill the vacancy on the board.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular

1 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why did Kadin Shedrick ride the bench for two months?
2 Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges
3 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
4 Pat Forde, the ‘towering fraud’ of the interwebs, takes his annual shot at Tony Bennett
5 Five Observations: It was the dumb pass, yes, but it was also the 1-3-1 zone

Latest News

prison jail
Local

Harrisonburg man behind bars after attacking female companion, state trooper

Crystal Graham
police car
Virginia

Pittsylvania County: Chatham man dies from injuries in two-vehicle crash

Chris Graham

A Chatham man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Pittsylvania County on Monday.

Local

‘The doors will open and the children will come’: Staunton WRE to hold registration event

Rebecca Barnabi

Parents are encouraged to attend a meet-and-greet event at St. Paul’s Church on March 21, at 7 p.m. to register their children.

virginia agriculture in the classroom
Virginia

Virginia teacher receives national honor for combining math, farming

Crystal Graham
arts council of the valley
Culture

Call for artists announced for Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host poets Matt MacFarland and Stephen Cushman

Crystal Graham
david cross worst daddy in the world tour
Culture

David Cross brings comedy talent to The Paramount Theater stage in June

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy