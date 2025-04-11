Staunton: Unknown cost of Wharf Lot tunnel improvements requires city tax increase

The estimated cost of improvements and maintenance to tunnels under the Wharf Lot in Staunton is unknown.

A timeline for completion of the flood mitigation project is also unknown by engineers with Wiley Wilson.

An update was provided to Staunton City Council at its regular meeting Thursday night, which included the city’s proposed budget for 2026.

Two floods caused devastating damages in downtown Staunton in August 2020. The first flood affected Gypsy Hill Park and extended into downtown and the Wharf, creating more than $3.1 million in damages. The second flood also affected the Wharf. The flood mitigation efforts are possible through American Rescue Plan Act funding of $650,000.

The city’s proposed budget for 2026 includes a tax increase from 89 cents to 91 cents.

“And it has everything to do with the tunnels,” said Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard Thursday night.

City staff cannot yet estimate how much the repairs at the Wharf will cost.

“So this budget — when I presented this budget to council — it was to be flexible,” Beauregard said.

Severe concrete spall and corrosion of the rebar in the tunnels under the Wharf, especially under both of the Johnson and Byers streets entrances, must be repaired.

“This is why we cannot drive cars into the Wharf,” Beauregard said. “So these are serious infrastructure issues that need to be addressed.”

At Thursday night’s meeting Staunton Chief Finance Officer Jessie Moyers said the two cent tax increase is intended for an infrastructure fund, particularly for repairing the tunnels under the Wharf.

In early 2021, Wiley Wilson completed a flood mitigation study, however, many projects were not feasible for the city. In August 2021, it was decided to focus on tunnel improvements and maintenance. In December 2024, Wiley Wilson began an evaluation of the Wharf Lot, and, when the structural evaluation on March 3 revealed unsafe conditions below the Wharf, the lot was closed to traffic.

“Simply stated, it was public safety,” Beauregard said.

Staunton City Engineer Lyle Hartt said that engineers specified areas of immediate concern over Johnson and Byers streets where concrete spall, or corrosion of concrete, and corrosion of rebar are apparent.

“It’s not good,” Hartt said of the concrete spall.

In some spots under Byers Street, rebar is completed corroded and an area of the tunnel roof is bowed in.

“What we’re doing right now is concentrating on the immediate high-impact repairs,” Hartt said.

According to Hartt, challenges with repairs and improvements of the tunnels include obtaining environment impact permits, existing sewer and water lines, especially utilities under Johnson Street, and the impacts on local traffic.

The No. 1 priority for the flood mitigation project at the Wharf is public safety, as well as minimizing disruption to businesses at the Wharf, remaining cost effective for the city and making downtown streets functioning.

Wiley Wilson recommends a top-down approach, which requires excavating from above through the road surface and down into the tunnels. Tunnel walls and roofs will be removed and replaced.

Added to the Wharf project, Wiley Wilson recently evaluated Central Avenue where no immediate concerns were found.

“So we’ll have them kind of focus on that one later,” Hartt said.

However, a new area of concern is on New Street where four parking spots that are over a tunnel must be blocked off and no longer used for parking.

“So that will be another section we will need to look at in terms of repairs,” Hartt said.

Byers Street remains closed, the east side parking of the Wharf is open and the Johnson Street entrance remains closed. Parking continues to be free in the Wharf, but paid parking in the Johnson and New Street garages has resumed.

The city is considering longer term parking options, such as in fall when Augusta County Courthouse closes on Johnson Street, and less parked cars will be downtown from courthouse staff.

Councilmember Jeff Overholtzer asked if the tunnel repairs under the city pose any threats to private property and Beauregard said no threats to private property were detected in the evaluation.

