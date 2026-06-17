Staunton: The Honey Dewdrops headline benefit concert for Arcadia Project

The Honey Dewdrops are headlining a June 27 benefit concert for Arcadia Project, the nonprofit cultural initiative dedicated to revitalizing the historic Dixie Theater in Downtown Staunton.

Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go towards renovation work inside the historic theater building.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and are available at thearcadiaproject.org and thehoneydewdrops.com.

Details

The Honey Dewdrops in concert

Saturday, June 27, 7 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church, Staunton

As a folk duo performing together for over two decades, The Honey Dewdrops have recently made Staunton their new homebase.

“We’re putting down new roots, and in many ways, it feels like a full-circle moment to call the Valley our new home. We didn’t know it then, but the purchase of a Huss and Dalton guitar back in 2006 would ignite lifelong friendships in the Staunton community,” said Honey Dewdrops frontwoman Laura Wortman.

“This area has a long history of music makers and shakers, and we want to build relationships within the music scene here,” Wortman said.

“Partnering with The Honey Dewdrops is a natural extension of the Arcadia Project’s mission to connect people through culture and creativity,” said Elizabeth Respess, president of the Arcadia Project Board of Directors. “With their intricate harmonies and narrative storytelling, Laura and Kagey have the special ability to create space for meaningful moments to happen. We’re grateful for the collaborative relationships we have across the community that are working together to make this event a success. Events like these, that spark conversation and connection, are what we look forward to hosting in our building once renovation work is completed.”

Following the event, concertgoers will have the chance to meet the musicians at an after party hosted at Ciders from Mars (121 S. Lewis St.), enjoying 10 percent off draft ciders with their ticket receipt.

Members of the Arcadia Project Board of Directors will be in attendance to answer questions about ongoing renovation work in the theater.

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