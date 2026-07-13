Donate
Donate
Home North Carolina truck driver indicted in July 1 fatal crash in Sussex County
Virginia

North Carolina truck driver indicted in July 1 fatal crash in Sussex County

Chris Graham
Published date:
car accident crash police
Photo: © justoomm/stock.adobe.com

A Sussex County grand jury handed down an indictment to a North Carolina truck driver in connection with a July 1 fatal crash on Route 460.

Thurman E. Taylor, 59, of Winston-Salem, N.C., was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding in relation to the crash.

According to Virginia State Police, Taylor was driving a 2014 International Prostar tractor trailer that struck a VDOT crash truck in the right lane of Route 460 near the intersection with George Town Road.

The tractor trailer then veered to left, overcorrected, and struck a second VDOT vehicle. The second VDOT vehicle was then pushed into a ditch.

The tractor-trailer then struck an embankment and third VDOT vehicle.

Two VDOT employees working outside a vehicle were injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital.

One of the VDOT employees, Robert D. Cox, 40, of Chesapeake, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Letter to UVA President details concerns about culture in UVA Softball program
2 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

police ICE agent
Virginia

ICE goons brutally beat immigrant in Suffolk: Effort ongoing to fight back

Chris Graham
aj gracia uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Five ‘Hoos taken in 2026 MLB Draft; impact on 2027 roster

Chris Graham

AJ Gracia went #9 overall to the Atlanta Braves, leading a group of five from the 2026 UVA Baseball team, plus a top recruit in the Class of 2026, who had their names called in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Gas prices
U.S. & World

Gas prices ticking back up again after another failed ceasefire in Iran

Chris Graham

Oil prices are surging with the end of another ceasefire in Iran and fresh Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, pushing gas prices back up here in the States.

motorcycle accident
Virginia

Chesterfield County: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Monday crash

Chris Graham
the death riders aew roanoke
Etc.

Notes from Ringside: Things I saw at the AEW/ROH show in Roanoke

Chris Graham
tony khan
Etc.

Tony Khan could have been anywhere but Roanoke on a stormy Saturday night

Chris Graham
Amber Marie Nance
Virginia

Franklin County: Missing local woman could be in Nashville, per authorities

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status