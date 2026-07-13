North Carolina truck driver indicted in July 1 fatal crash in Sussex County

A Sussex County grand jury handed down an indictment to a North Carolina truck driver in connection with a July 1 fatal crash on Route 460.
Thurman E. Taylor, 59, of Winston-Salem, N.C., was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding in relation to the crash.
According to Virginia State Police, Taylor was driving a 2014 International Prostar tractor trailer that struck a VDOT crash truck in the right lane of Route 460 near the intersection with George Town Road.
The tractor trailer then veered to left, overcorrected, and struck a second VDOT vehicle. The second VDOT vehicle was then pushed into a ditch.
The tractor-trailer then struck an embankment and third VDOT vehicle.
Two VDOT employees working outside a vehicle were injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital.
One of the VDOT employees, Robert D. Cox, 40, of Chesapeake, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.