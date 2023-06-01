Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsstaunton style happy birthday america celebration returns with three days of fun
Culture

Staunton style: Happy Birthday America celebration returns with three days of fun

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Staunton will celebrate Happy Birthday America the first weekend in July at Gypsy Hill Park.

A tradition begun by the Statler Brothers continues at Gypsy Hill Park the first weekend in July.

Sons of two Statler Brothers, known professionally as Wilson Fairchild, carry on the tradition of celebrating America’s birthday in the Queen City.

“This wonderful community sponsored and endorsed event has been going on for over 50 years now in Staunton. It’s so great to see, hear and feel the excitement from everybody, of all ages, who enjoy celebrating their country in their small town and in a big time way!” Langdon Reid said. His father, Don Reid, was an original member of the Statler Brothers. Langdon and his cousin, Wil Reid, son of Harold Reid, also an original member of the Statler Brothers, are Wilson Fairchild.

The Happy Birthday America Beauty Pageant will be held Sunday, June 2, at 1 p.m.

The celebration continues Monday, July 3 with vendors open at noon on the main lot, a Vesper Service at 6:30 p.m. with keynote speaker Chaplain Lt. Col. Mark Tinsley, and Heaven’s Mountain Band will perform at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage.

On the big day, Tuesday, July 4, gates open at 6 a.m. to bring in lawn chairs. The Firecracker 5K Run by Sole Focus will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The annual parade will be on July 4 at 10 a.m. around Gypsy Hill Park. Audience members are encouraged to set up lawn chairs around the parade route. Love music will begin on the Main Stage at 3 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., Wilson Fairchild will perform on the Main Stage and Gene Watson at 8:30 p.m. A veteran salute will be at 9:45 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Applications are open for entrance in the parade until June 10, 2023.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday
2 Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas
3 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
4 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
5 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Latest News

climate change planet earth protest rally
Local

JMU expert: Mental Health Awareness Month ends, climate anxiety discussion not over

Crystal Graham
soybeans in farmer's hands
Virginia

Drought watch advisory lifted for majority of Virginia, planting delays minimal

Crystal Graham

The first two weeks of May brought above-normal precipitation to most of the state leading the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to lift a drought watch advisory for four of the five affected areas.

boston celtics
Sports

Joe Mazzulla will return as Boston Celtics coach: Curious move for team with no ‘identity’

Chris Graham

Joe Mazzulla will return as the Boston Celtics head coach next season, team president Brad Stevens said Thursday, offering a curiously ringing endorsement of his rookie coach.

Augusta County Library
Local

Fishersville branch of Augusta County Library will be closed to public June 8

Rebecca Barnabi
earth
Culture

Scientists may have discovered a second moon: Or did they discover … heaven?

Chris Graham
Bitcoin whales-AugustaFreePress.com
Virginia

Culpeper woman pleads guilty in Bitcoin murder-for-hire plot, faces three years in prison

Chris Graham
tony bennett
Sports

Reece Beekman’s return gives Tony Bennett a second chance to make things right

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy