Staunton Schools’ new superintendent introduced at city council meeting

Staunton‘s new superintendent of schools Dr. Eric Irizarry introduced himself to city government officials at the July regular meeting of Staunton City Council.

He thanked Staunton School Board Chair Dr. Kristin Siegel for the opportunity to serve as Staunton Schools Superintendent and thanked Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard for her support and for inviting him to the city council meeting.

Irizarry said that he will soon begin a 100-day entry plan, during which he will speak with officials, local business partners, parents, students and faculty.

He said that in the short time so far that he and his wife, Raven Bruno, and their two young children have been in the city they have experienced “the warmth and hospitality that make Staunton so special.”

“And, as I begin this role, I look forward to working closely with all of you to help keep Staunton a great place to live, work and raise a family. By continuing the partnership between the city and our city schools, we can ensure that every child feels seen, supported, inspired to succeed and ultimately becomes a thoughtful, contributing, productive member of our city,” Irizarry said.

Members of city council said they were glad to have Irizarry.

“Welcome to Staunton,” Staunton Mayor Michele Edwards said.

