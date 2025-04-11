Home Staunton: NAMI accepting submissions for ‘Art: A Voice’ annual showcase
Arts, Health, Local

Staunton: NAMI accepting submissions for ‘Art: A Voice’ annual showcase

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:

Art: A Voice exhibit NAMI The Staunton Augusta Art Center will present the “Art: A Voice” exhibit May 9 through May 31.

NAMI Central Shenandoah Valley has put out a call for pieces that explore the intersection of art and mental health.

Artwork is accepted by anyone who lives with or has lived with mental health struggles (themselves or within their family). The art may be about your experience or used as a method for healing. All mediums are welcome.

Submissions are open through April 22 and may be dropped off at the Staunton Augusta Art Center. Drop-off times are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A consent form is required with each submission and is available at the art center.

An opening reception will be held for “Art: A Voice” on May 9 from 5-7 p.m. at 20 S. New St. in Staunton.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

