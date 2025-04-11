Staunton: NAMI accepting submissions for ‘Art: A Voice’ annual showcase

The Staunton Augusta Art Center will present the “Art: A Voice” exhibit May 9 through May 31.

NAMI Central Shenandoah Valley has put out a call for pieces that explore the intersection of art and mental health.

Artwork is accepted by anyone who lives with or has lived with mental health struggles (themselves or within their family). The art may be about your experience or used as a method for healing. All mediums are welcome.

Submissions are open through April 22 and may be dropped off at the Staunton Augusta Art Center. Drop-off times are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A consent form is required with each submission and is available at the art center.

An opening reception will be held for “Art: A Voice” on May 9 from 5-7 p.m. at 20 S. New St. in Staunton.

