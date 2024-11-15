Staunton mayor requests closed meeting to discuss performance of city manager

Staunton City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to discuss the performance of City Manager Leslie Beauregard.

The meeting was requested by Mayor Stephen W. Claffey.

Beauregard was selected as city manager in October 2022. She is the first female to hold the city manager position in Staunton’s history.

Before her appointment, Beauregard had served as the assistant city manager under Steve Rosenberg, who was forced to step down in February 2022. Before her tenure in the Queen City, she worked in the same role for the City of Charlottesville.

The meeting will be closed, according to a notice sent out today.

There will be no opportunity for public comment.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the City Council Caucus Room located on the first floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 116 W. Beverley St.

