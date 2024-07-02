Former Staunton city manager Steven Rosenberg retires as Albemarle County attorney

Albemarle County Attorney Steven Rosenberg has announced his retirement, effective September 1, 2024.

As Albemarle County Attorney, Rosenberg provided legal advice and counsel to the Board of Supervisors, the County Executive’s Office and all county departments. He has also served as a member of the county’s internal leadership team and worked closely with the County Executive and department heads in their management and operation of the county government.

“The Board of Supervisors is deeply grateful to Steve for his many contributions to Albemarle County. One example has been his pivotal role in the acquisition of 462 acres of land as part of the Rivanna Futures project,” Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Andrews said. “His expertise and insightful leadership on that project laid the groundwork for the County’s Intelligence & National Security Innovation Acceleration Campus (INSIAC) which will provide a space for public sector organizations, private businesses, and academic institutions to address critical challenges. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and thank him for his exemplary service.”

Rosenberg’s retirement comes after a tumultuous few years spent in the city of Staunton, where he served as city manager before conservative members of Staunton City Council removed him from office in 2021. Prior to Staunton, he served as county attorney for Augusta County.

Rosenberg also played key roles in supporting the Board as they developed annual legislative priorities and advising the Board on matters of governance to ensure the legal and effective functioning of County operations.

“During Steve’s tenure, he has fostered strong working relationships across departments and provided the County Executive’s Office with outstanding legal guidance on a wide range of local government issues. His dedication and integrity will leave a lasting impact that will benefit our organization for years to come,” stated County Executive Jeff Richardson.

At the time of his retirement, Rosenberg will have worked for Albemarle County for two years, capping 27 years in the public sector.

“It has been my good fortune to complete my career with an organization as strong as Albemarle County, working alongside the Board of Supervisors and staff so dedicated to service to the residents of the County,” Rosenberg said. “I sincerely thank the Board for giving me the opportunity.”

