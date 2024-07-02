Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Former Staunton city manager Steven Rosenberg retires as Albemarle County attorney
Local

Former Staunton city manager Steven Rosenberg retires as Albemarle County attorney

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Albemarle County.

Albemarle County Attorney Steven Rosenberg has announced his retirement, effective September 1, 2024.

As Albemarle County Attorney, Rosenberg provided legal advice and counsel to the Board of Supervisors, the County Executive’s Office and all county departments. He has also served as a member of the county’s internal leadership team and worked closely with the County Executive and department heads in their management and operation of the county government.

“The Board of Supervisors is deeply grateful to Steve for his many contributions to Albemarle County. One example has been his pivotal role in the acquisition of 462 acres of land as part of the Rivanna Futures project,” Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Andrews said. “His expertise and insightful leadership on that project laid the groundwork for the County’s Intelligence & National Security Innovation Acceleration Campus (INSIAC) which will provide a space for public sector organizations, private businesses, and academic institutions to address critical challenges. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and thank him for his exemplary service.”

Rosenberg’s retirement comes after a tumultuous few years spent in the city of Staunton, where he served as city manager before conservative members of Staunton City Council removed him from office in 2021. Prior to Staunton, he served as county attorney for Augusta County.

Rosenberg also played key roles in supporting the Board as they developed annual legislative priorities and advising the Board on matters of governance to ensure the legal and effective functioning of County operations.

“During Steve’s tenure, he has fostered strong working relationships across departments and provided the County Executive’s Office with outstanding legal guidance on a wide range of local government issues. His dedication and integrity will leave a lasting impact that will benefit our organization for years to come,” stated County Executive Jeff Richardson.

At the time of his retirement, Rosenberg will have worked for Albemarle County for two years, capping 27 years in the public sector.

“It has been my good fortune to complete my career with an organization as strong as Albemarle County, working alongside the Board of Supervisors and staff so dedicated to service to the residents of the County,” Rosenberg said. “I sincerely thank the Board for giving me the opportunity.”

Following reports that he had been fired, Staunton city manager steps down – Augusta Free Press

Former Staunton city manager named county attorney by Albemarle County BOS – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Frederick County School Board member pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
2 Get Joe Biden to step down, and this is how Democrats can beat Donald Trump
3 Supreme Court gives presidents ‘absolute immunity’: ‘Immune, immune, immune’
4 New laws taking effect today: Car insurance, farm-use, disabled parking placards

Latest News

white house
State/National

Mailbag: Biden needs to step aside, Democrats need to be willing to play dirty

Chris Graham
State/National

Virginia Tech awards $217K grant to town of Pound for monument construction

Rebecca Barnabi

The town of Pound has received a $217,000 grant from Virginia Tech’s MAAV program to construct a monument of the region’s labor history.

tim kaine
State/National

Kaine dismisses calls for Biden to drop out: ‘It’s the pundits, it’s the editorial writers’

Chris Graham

Count U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine among the Democratic Party elites who want us to believe that we didn’t see what we saw out of Joe Biden in the CNN debate last week.

student loan relief
State/National

U.S. Department of Ed issues new guidance on joint consolidated student loans

Rebecca Barnabi
abortion rights
State/National

Supreme Court dismisses Idaho case that threatened emergency medical care legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball
Sports

FredNats come up one out short of no-hitter in 6-1 win over Delmarva Shorebirds

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Chayce McDermott, Jackson Holliday, Kyle Stowers shine in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status