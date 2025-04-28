An investigation into inappropriate messages sent to a student through social media has led to the arrest of a Staunton man for felony solicitation of a minor.
Christopher K. Hibbs, 39, has been charged with six counts of computer solicitation of a child at least 15 years of age but less than 18, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Hibbs was arrested on Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident.
The arrest follows an extensive investigation that began more than a year ago after a student approached a school resource deputy regarding the messages.
After a thorough investigation involving social media and email communications, deputies were able to identify Hibbs as the suspect.
“This case is a powerful reminder of the value of the relationships that our school resource deputies build with students,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith. “Because a student felt safe enough to come forward, we were able to intervene and prevent further harm.
“I encourage all parents to take the time to speak with their children about social media use and the potential dangers that exist online,” said Smith.
No details of the contents of the messages were released.
Tips for protecting children online
The Sheriff’s Office offers the following tips for parents to help protect their children online:
- Talk openly with your children about their internet and social media use.
- Set clear rules about which sites and apps are acceptable to use.
- Monitor privacy settings on your child’s social media accounts.
- Know who your children are communicating with online.
- Encourage your children to come to you if they receive messages that make them feel uncomfortable.
- Remind children not to share personal information (address, phone number, school name) online.
- Use parental control tools on devices and apps when possible.
- Stay updated on current social media trends and the platforms your children are using.
- Teach children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult immediately.
- Teach children to say something in the event that inappropriate messages are received, to someone they trust.