Home Staunton: Dominion Energy project work will impact traffic this week
Local

Staunton: Dominion Energy project work will impact traffic this week

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
Courtesy of City of Staunton.

The City of Staunton will close the intersection of Greenville Avenue, Commerce Road and Coalter Street near the Watering Can Wednesday to Friday, July 16 to 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The closure of one of Staunton‘s major downtown intersections is necessary for Dominion Energy to continue work on the Staunton-Valley 230 kilovolt Electric Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project involves rebuilding approximately 12.4 miles of electric transmission line that has been in service for 50 years, including a section that crosses over the intersection in Staunton. Saturday is a backup day if necessary.

The closure will impact drivers accessing downtown or crossing the city via Greenville Avenue, Richmond Avenue or Commerce Road. Drivers should expect detour signs and digital message boards with advance warning.

Detour routes will use Statler Boulevard, Edgewood Road, Augusta Street, Middlebrook Avenue and Hampton Street.

Drivers may see detour signs even if their route is not affected. The work zone is small but the key intersection closure requires city-wide detours.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Monticello ceremony welcomes 74 new citizens on same day ICE is given unprecedented power
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
5 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball

Latest News

donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump, comically, tries to pin Epstein files on Comey, Obama, ‘the Biden’

Chris Graham
elementary school classroom supplies on rolling cart
Education, Local

Fishersville Community Church, Neighbor Bridge to host Back-to-School for Augusta County students

Rebecca Barnabi

Fishersville Community Church will host its second annual Back-to-School event for Augusta County students on July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

wharf parking staunton map tunnel
Arts, Local

Calling all artists: Staunton Augusta Art Center requests designs for Wharf Pop-Up Park

Rebecca Barnabi

The Staunton Augusta Art Center has issued a call for artists to submit designs for painting picnic tables at the Wharf. 

covid vaccine
Health, Virginia

Virginia healthcare professionals tired of political rhetoric around role of vaccines

Crystal Graham
police ICE
Politics, U.S. & World, Virginia

Unmask ICE: Democrats demand federal agents quit hiding behind masks

Crystal Graham
Arts, Politics, Virginia

Virginia Museum of History & Culture partners with Virginia Civics to expand civics education

Rebecca Barnabi
dan severn
Wrestling

Catching Up With: Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn, an early MMA pioneer, wrestling star

Ray Petree

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status