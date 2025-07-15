Staunton: Dominion Energy project work will impact traffic this week

The City of Staunton will close the intersection of Greenville Avenue, Commerce Road and Coalter Street near the Watering Can Wednesday to Friday, July 16 to 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The closure of one of Staunton‘s major downtown intersections is necessary for Dominion Energy to continue work on the Staunton-Valley 230 kilovolt Electric Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project involves rebuilding approximately 12.4 miles of electric transmission line that has been in service for 50 years, including a section that crosses over the intersection in Staunton. Saturday is a backup day if necessary.

The closure will impact drivers accessing downtown or crossing the city via Greenville Avenue, Richmond Avenue or Commerce Road. Drivers should expect detour signs and digital message boards with advance warning.

Detour routes will use Statler Boulevard, Edgewood Road, Augusta Street, Middlebrook Avenue and Hampton Street.

Drivers may see detour signs even if their route is not affected. The work zone is small but the key intersection closure requires city-wide detours.