State Police efforts ramped up to ensure safe holiday travel season on the roads
State Police efforts ramped up to ensure safe holiday travel season on the roads

(© Prostock-studio – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police have a simple piece of advice for holiday travelers on the roads: buckle up.

Last Thanksgiving, half of the 11 traffic fatalities in the state ncluded someone not wearing a seatbelt.

“Buckling up takes minimal time and is one of the biggest things you can do to ensure that you arrive at your holiday destination safely,” said Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, interim superintendent of Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police will have an increased presence on Virginia’s roads during the five-day holiday travel period which starts at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 27 and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, known as Operation C.A.R.E., cited 4,520 drivers for speeding and 1,840 people for reckless driving in 2023. State troopers also arrested 89 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and wrote 427 citations for not wearing a seat belt.

The annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign and Mothers Against Drunk Driving DUI-prevention campaign coincide with the Thanksgiving efforts of VSP. Both are educational and enforcement-oriented traffic safety initiatives aimed at saving lives on Virginia’s highways through increased usage of seat belts and the deterrence of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“We are asking you this holiday season to wear a seat belt, to slow down and drive within the speed limit, to drive sober and drive distraction free,” said Hanley. “Help us make this a safe holiday.”

