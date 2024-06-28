Squirrels falter in late innings in 6-2 loss to Somerset

Somerset got a homer from Elijah Dunham and a two-RBI night from J.C. Escarra in a 6-2 win at Richmond on Thursday.

The Flying Squirrels (34-38), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have dropped the first three games of the Eastern League’s second half this week against the Patriots (35-37, 3-0), the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Squirrels starter Will Bednar, in his Double-A debut, allowed one unearned run in two innings. He tied his career high with three walks and recorded four strikeouts.

Carter Howell had an RBI triple down the right-field line that evened the score at 2-2 in the sixth.

Somerset took the lead in with two outs in the top of the eighth inning. Escarra hit a two-run single to move the Patriots in front, and Dunham followed with a two-run homer to stretch their lead to 6-2 against Richmond reliever Dylan Cumming.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Seth Lonsway will start for Richmond in his Double-A debut, countered by Somerset right-hander (3-6, 3.71 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Friday is Tattoo Night at The Diamond and the first 1,000 adults ages 18 and older will take home a Tattoo “Sleeve” presented by Duke’s Mayo. Fans who have a real Flying Squirrels themed tattoo can get in free by stopping by a ticket booth.

Fans with any baseball related tattoo can redeem a $5 GA ticket at any ticket booth. It will also be Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and $2 fountain sodas at the Papa Johns stand.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.