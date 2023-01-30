Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news spanberger encourages usda to address exorbitant egg prices protect virginia poultry from avian flu
U.S./World,Virginia

Spanberger encourages USDA to address ‘exorbitant’ egg prices, protect Virginia poultry from avian flu

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© elladoro – stock.adobe.com)

The price of eggs is high and Virginia faces the threat of avian influenza as January ends.

The Consumer Price Index listed the price of eggs last week as having increased by 60 percent from December 2021 to December 2022, the sharpest increase of any grocery item.

A contributor to the price increase is the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influence (HPAI) in American poultry flocks. A flock of commercial turkeys were confirmed last week by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as the Commonwealth’s first case of HPAI.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, the only Virginian on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, announced Friday she is pressing the USDA to recognize the threats posed by avian flu to Virginia producers and to take more steps to lower egg prices. She also requested a briefing on USDA’s efforts to protect poultry farmers’ flocks, respond to HPAI outbreaks and bring down prices.

“As a mother of three children, I know how important this nutritious food staple can be to families, and how fast a family can go through a carton of eggs. These costs add up for families,” Spanberger said in her letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva basketball
,

Virginia up two spots to fourth in coaches poll, at sixth in AP Top 25
Chris Graham
staunton

Staunton City Council to choose five candidates to interview for vacancy
Rebecca Barnabi

Twenty candidates are vying to replace former Staunton mayor Andrea Oakes on city council in an appointment that will be decided upon by council members.

russia

Russia is breaking international law: Problem is, who enforces international law?
Chris Graham

The Ukraine War has provided a challenging time for the nations of the world and, particularly, for international law.

acc football

ACC Football: Syracuse, Pitt to meet at Yankee Stadium in November
Chris Graham
uva football
,

Elliott promotes offensive analyst Adam Mims to wide receivers coaching post
Chris Graham
virginia economy
,

Norfolk inventory software company expanding operations, adding 20 jobs
Chris Graham
Gas prices

Pain at the pump: Gas prices up another 9.7 cents per gallon this week
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy