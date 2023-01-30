Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news southwest virginia telehealth services to expand with 5 1 million federal grant
Virginia

Southwest Virginia: Telehealth services to expand with $5.1 million federal grant

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

uva healthUVA Health and a coalition of Southwest Virginia healthcare groups are partnering to increase telehealth services.

Services will be possible with funding from a $5.1 million federal grant.

The goal of the Virginia Consortium to Advance Healthcare in Appalachia by bringing together the UVA Center for Telehealth, the Healthy Appalachia Institute, UVA’s College at Wise, the Southwest Virginia Health Authority, the Health Wagon, Tri-Area Health and Ballad Health is to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19 and chronic health conditions.

“We look forward to working with our colleagues at the Healthy Appalachia Institute at UVA Wise, the Southwest Virginia Health Authority and with partner healthcare systems and providers across the region to develop a contemporary strategic plan, a ‘Blueprint for Health and Health Related Prosperity,’” Dr. Karen S. Rheuban, director of the UVA Center for Telehealth, said. “Funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will also enable us to begin to implement the blueprint, to expand access to care through telehealth tools and provide training for a broad range of healthcare professionals.”

The consortium will serve the city of Norton and the counties of Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell and Wise. Adults aged 35 to 64 are 30 percent more likely in these localities to die earlier, 21 percent more likely to die from heart disease and 14 percent more likely to die from diabetes.

“There is an urgent need for community-academic partnerships such as this one to assess and respond to health inequities in Virginia’s Appalachian communities,” Dr. David L. Driscoll, director of the Healthy Appalachia Institute, said. “Our Consortium is committed to understanding, and most importantly, responding to the determinants of population health disparities in Appalachia, including adequate access to comprehensive public health and medical services.”

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

health care
, ,

Virginia faces critical shortage in at-home pediatric pulmonary care
Chris Graham
veteran uniform
,

Legislation to expedite VA infrastructure projects reintroduced in Senate
Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner reintroduced legislation last week to expedite VA infrastructure projects.

VPM PBS

Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series
Crystal Graham

A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS.

homeless man winter
,

Putting veterans first: Salem HCS laser-focused on ending homelessness
Crystal Graham
nba

NBA legend Bill Walton gets his own ‘ManningCast’ on NBA League Pass
Chris Graham
fire

Virginia man arrested, charged with arson in Jan. 27 apartment fire
Chris Graham
tony elliott
,

UVA announces spring football practice schedule to culminate with April 15 spring game
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy