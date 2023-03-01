Countries
news social services warns of snap ebt p ebt card scam
Virginia

Social Services warns of SNAP EBT, P-EBT card scam

Crystal Graham
Published:
text messaging
(© EUDPic – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Social Services is warning families to be aware of criminal attempts to steal SNAP EBT and P-EBT card information.

Social Services recommends never providing personal information to any unknown source. They also recommend changing your PIN number frequently.

The department says they will never contact you and ask you to provide your EBT or P-EBT card number or PIN.

If you have responded to any unsolicited call, text or website about your benefits, you are asked to call the Virginia EBT helpdesk at (866) 281-2448.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

