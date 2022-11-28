SmartRoof expanding in Fairfax County: Project means 400 new jobs in Virginia

One of the East Coast’s leading roofing companies is staying in Virginia with an expansion in Reston that will add 400 new jobs over the next five years.

SmartRoof will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County, relocating from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space in Reston.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia, which competed with Maryland for the location of the new company headquarters.

“SmartRoof’s mission is to positively impact lives through roofing and solar,” said Joshua Jerge, CEO and founder of SmartRoof. “This starts with our employees and ripples through the local communities where we work. We were founded in Virginia and are excited for the opportunity to keep our headquarters in Fairfax County and improve the lives of Virginians for years to come!”

SmartRoof, which services 7,500 customers in Northern Virginia, Maryland, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern Jersey, Northern Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Florida, is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“SmartRoof is an innovative, Virginia-founded company that is changing the standard of service in the roofing industry, and it is exciting to see one of our homegrown businesses thrive and expand,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “With one of the nation’s largest transportation networks, a skilled workforce pipeline, and a pro-business climate, the Commonwealth is an ideal location for SmartRoof to reach its growing customer base.”

“We are proud to partner with companies like SmartRoof that support high-quality job creation in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This Virginia company has built its business based on exceptional quality, customer service, and rapidly evolving product offerings, and we look forward to supporting SmartRoof’s continued growth in Fairfax County.”