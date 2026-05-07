A woman was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center after she was found at a Verona home with a stab wound to her chest, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.

According to the ACSO, it received a 911 call for the stabbing on Lee Street in Verona. When deputies arrived, they located the injured female.

The victim was transported to the Government Center by the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad before being transported to UVA.

No further details have been released.