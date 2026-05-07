Home Developing: Stabbing in Verona sends woman to UVA, details scarce
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Developing: Stabbing in Verona sends woman to UVA, details scarce

Crystal Graham
Published date:
County sheriff
Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

A woman was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center after she was found at a Verona home with a stab wound to her chest, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.

According to the ACSO, it received a 911 call for the stabbing on Lee Street in Verona. When deputies arrived, they located the injured female.

The victim was transported to the Government Center by the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad before being transported to UVA.

No further details have been released.

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Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

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