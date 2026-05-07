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Virginia

Richmond: Mother charged with murder in drowning deaths of twin sons

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
Photo: © REC and ROLL/stock.adobe.com

Richmond Police arrested the mother of the two 17-month-old twins who died in an incident on German School Road last month on murder charges.

Amaya Dixon, 21, of Richmond, has been charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of child neglect related to the deaths of her 17-month-old twins.

The incident was reported at 8:39 p.m. the night of Friday, April 17. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of two young children injured.

Officers arrived and located two 17-month-old males who had suffered apparent drowning injuries while in a bathtub.

Both children were transported to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead, and the other succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Pittman at (804) 646-3869 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 app may also be used.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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