Richmond Police arrested the mother of the two 17-month-old twins who died in an incident on German School Road last month on murder charges.

Amaya Dixon, 21, of Richmond, has been charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of child neglect related to the deaths of her 17-month-old twins.

The incident was reported at 8:39 p.m. the night of Friday, April 17. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of two young children injured.

Officers arrived and located two 17-month-old males who had suffered apparent drowning injuries while in a bathtub.

Both children were transported to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead, and the other succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Pittman at (804) 646-3869 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 app may also be used.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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