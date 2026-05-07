Amanda Leech will be stepping down as the president and CEO at United Way of Central Shenandoah Valley at the end of the month of May.

“These past 10 years have been such a gift,” said Leech, who has been with the local United Way for 10 years, and took the job of president and CEO in 2022. “From all of the passionate donors, volunteers, partners, and supporters that I’ve had the privilege to get to know, to the incredible impact of the work that I’ve gotten to see firsthand within United Way and from partner organizations in the community, I am incredibly grateful for all of it.”

During her tenure, UWCSV expanded from its base of operations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County into Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County – after the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro closed its doors in 2024.

“Amanda’s influence on United Way and on our communities cannot be overstated,” UWCSV Board President Braydon Hoover said. “Her innovative, strategic, people-first, and community focused leadership has helped our organization into a new era of impact; one that builds a stronger more integrated community, and will ripple out long after she has left. We are deeply grateful for her time with us and wish her the very best in this next chapter.”

Leech is transitioning to a new role with Appalachian Voices, an environmental advocacy nonprofit with offices in Charlottesville and Wise County in Virginia, and also in Boone, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn.

She will join the staff at Appalachian Voices in June.

As she transitions out from her role UWCSV, she shared her confidence in the organization’s direction.

“United Way is on the right path moving into the future and has a talented team of individuals on staff as well as on the Board of Directors continuing to build the foundation for a brighter future through high impact programming like VITA and our community data and listening project that will set the stage for collective impact work down the road. I look forward to staying involved and connected in a new way,” Leech said.

The UWCSV Board of Directors, with assistance from United Way Worldwide, will begin a search for the organization’s next president and CEO.