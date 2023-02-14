Show up: Waynesboro High provides incentives program for student attendance

Life is full of incentives for good behavior and doing what’s right.

Waynesboro High School is sending the message to students that attending school has its own incentives.

The Every Student Succeed Act now holds schools accountable for student attendance. Through its Attendance Counts Program, Waynesboro High is making the message clear that attending school every weekday is a priority. The program provides incentives to recognize students every two weeks who have missed less than five days of school or who have improved their attendance. Students’ names are entered into a drawing and five students have a chance to spin the Waynesboro Wheel and win prizes.

“This is a win-win situation because the students get recognized for their attendance and local businesses get extra exposure. Also, we want students to realize that attending school connects them to not only learning but also the community,” Denise Nichols, Waynesboro High School Attendance Liaison, said.

Evidence shows that school attendance is closely tied to educational outcomes. Attendance Works’ mission is to address chronic absenteeism, and the pandemic caused an alarming increase in chronic absences compared to 2018.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as a student missing 10 percent or more of the school year, which is approximately one school day each month. The reasons can include excused absences, unexcused absences and suspensions.

However, by middle and high school, chronic absenteeism is officially a red flag that a student may not graduate high school, according to Attendance Works.

Prizes include Pizza Hut, McAllister’s Deli, Buffalo Wild Wing, McDonald’s, Amazon and Martin gift cards, as well as WHS gear. Waynesboro High appreciates the local community who have helped with the Attendance Counts Program.