Senate releases bill to avoid shutdown, House Republicans continue to refuse approval
Senate releases bill to avoid shutdown, House Republicans continue to refuse approval

Rebecca Barnabi
The U.S. Senate released a 79-page bill Tuesday night that would keep the federal government open until November 17 and avoid a shutdown.

The package includes $6 billion in aid to Ukraine’s war effort against Russia and $6 billion to Maui and Florida for disaster relief.

A short-term reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration is also included, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican representing Kentucky, pledged to delay the process. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, also expressed that he does not support the bill. All 100 senators must approve the bill in order to avoid a shutdown of the government before Saturday’s deadline.

Some House Republicans vowed Tuesday night to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy if the bill is passed. House Republicans disagree with funding aid to Ukraine for its war against Russia.

“We should just look at it and throw it in the trash,” Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican representing Florida, told CNN of the bill.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

