Home Scenic America prepares for ‘America the Beautiful’ Photo Contest on July 1
Spotlight, State/National

Scenic America prepares for ‘America the Beautiful’ Photo Contest on July 1

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Shenandoah National Park
(© Vladimir Grablev – stock.adobe.com)

The “America the Beautiful” Photo Contest officially opens for submissions on Monday, July 1, 2024 for its fourth year.

The annual contest has proudly showcased the best of American scenic beauty from across the country. Last year’s contest saw record-breaking participation.

Scenic America is the only national nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the visual character of America’s communities and countryside. We work to preserve and promote the scenic beauty of America through education, advocacy and grassroots action.

Photographers are encouraged to submit up to five scenic photos beginning on July 1 and until August 5, 2024. Following the submission period, a public vote for the “People’s Choice” award will be held from August 12 through September 1, 2024. All winners will be announced the week of Labor Day, from September 2 to 6, 2024.

The contest is open to photographers of all skill levels and abilities and will include nine unique categories:

1. Mountains
2. Parks and Open Spaces
3. Beaches
4. Rivers and Lakes
5. Trees and Forests
6. Highways, Roads, and Byways
7. Animals
8. Cities and Towns
9. People

All entries will be judged by an independent panel of creatives based on the following criteria:

– Representation of scenic beauty
– Originality
– Technical excellence
– Composition
– Overall impact
– Minimal altering and manipulation
– Artistic merit

Winners will be announced in the following categories:

– Category Winners and Category Runners-Up
– Overall Best in Show and Overall Runners-Up
– People’s Choice Winner and People’s Choice Runners-Up

Get your cameras ready and capture the beauty of America.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

