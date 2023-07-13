Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssalem va gives veterans 5 star treatment with quality experience and readmission rates
Virginia

Salem VA gives veterans 5-star treatment with quality, experience and readmission rates

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
commonwealth veterans day event
Submitted

Salem VA Healthcare System is a valuable resource for Southwest Virginia veterans.

The system received a 5-Star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“The 5-Star rating is a culmination of the desire of our staff to serve veterans, their skill and an unwavering commitment toward continuous improvement,” Salem VA HCS Executive Director Rebecca Stackhouse said.

Providers and facilities receive a star rating system that represents level of quality from 1 to 5 stars. Criteria include a system’s healthcare quality, patient experience and readmission rates. Overall ratings are based on performance when measured against time and show how well a hospital performs on a set of identified quality measures compared to other hospitals throughout the United States.

Salem VA’s entire team is who Stackhouse credits for the 5-star rating, including staff patients rarely see such as administrative workers, laundry technicians, food service staff, custodians and maintenance personnel. They all keep the nearly 90-year-old facility operational and ready to provide care, treatment and services for veterans.

“We understand we need to provide veterans a reason to choose VA healthcare — the best way we can do that is to provide them and their families with exceptional care and service,” Stackhouse said. “This rating shows we are on the right track.”

The system includes VA Clinics in Staunton, Lynchburg, Tazewell, Danville and Wytheville, and is currently hiring medical professionals and individuals for a wide variety of jobs throughout the facility.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
2 Report: Rupert Murdoch wants Glenn Youngkin to enter 2024 Republican race
3 Lawsuit: Ghost gun website should be accountable for selling weapon involved in fatal shooting
4 Bennett announces promotions of Carpenter, Wilkins, addition of Coleman to coaching staff
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

jay woolfolk
Sports

Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room

Chris Graham
pouring a glass of milk
Sports

Milk as a recovery beverage? Study finds it is more hydrating than water

Crystal Graham

A new study has found that water may not be the best choice after a game or rigorous workout.

woman inside her home with hand fan
Virginia

Families facing dementia urged to take precautions during hot summer months

Crystal Graham

Extreme heat can have a significant impact on everyone's safety, but it can be especially confusing for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

doctor checking senior patient skin
Culture, Local

Nelson County cattle farmer, Farm Bureau team up to encourage sun protection

Crystal Graham
mom putting baby in carseat of vehicle
Virginia

With temperatures soaring, AAA warns of increased risk of children dying in hot cars

Crystal Graham
police lights at night
Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession of firearms, ammo, explosive device

Crystal Graham
powerball lottery tickets
U.S. News

Powerball jumps to $875M; third largest jackpot in game’s history

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy