Salem VA gives veterans 5-star treatment with quality, experience and readmission rates

Salem VA Healthcare System is a valuable resource for Southwest Virginia veterans.

The system received a 5-Star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“The 5-Star rating is a culmination of the desire of our staff to serve veterans, their skill and an unwavering commitment toward continuous improvement,” Salem VA HCS Executive Director Rebecca Stackhouse said.

Providers and facilities receive a star rating system that represents level of quality from 1 to 5 stars. Criteria include a system’s healthcare quality, patient experience and readmission rates. Overall ratings are based on performance when measured against time and show how well a hospital performs on a set of identified quality measures compared to other hospitals throughout the United States.

Salem VA’s entire team is who Stackhouse credits for the 5-star rating, including staff patients rarely see such as administrative workers, laundry technicians, food service staff, custodians and maintenance personnel. They all keep the nearly 90-year-old facility operational and ready to provide care, treatment and services for veterans.

“We understand we need to provide veterans a reason to choose VA healthcare — the best way we can do that is to provide them and their families with exceptional care and service,” Stackhouse said. “This rating shows we are on the right track.”

The system includes VA Clinics in Staunton, Lynchburg, Tazewell, Danville and Wytheville, and is currently hiring medical professionals and individuals for a wide variety of jobs throughout the facility.