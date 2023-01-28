Countries
news rocco adds former virginia tech grad assistant aj hampton to vmi football staff
Rocco adds former Virginia Tech grad assistant AJ Hampton to VMI football staff

Chris Graham
VMI football Danny Rocco announced on Friday the addition of AJ Hampton as wide receivers coach.

Hampton, a Roanoke native and Lord Botetourt High School alum, most recently served as a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach for the Hokies.

Prior to Virginia Tech, Hampton’s stops included West Virginia State, Midwestern State, Florida State and his alma mater, Emory & Henry, where he got his coaching start as an offensive quality control assistant in 2017.

Hampton’s playing career began at Mount Union, where he was a member of a Purple Raiders’ squad that went to back-to-back D3 national championship games. Transferring to Emory & Henry, Hampton would be a two-year starter for the Wasps, leading the ODAC in yards per catch (19.2) and yards per game (92.2), catching a career-high 25 catches for 476 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

Double majoring in sports management and business, Hampton made the dean’s list four times and was a four-time academic all-conference honoree before graduating in 2018 and going on to have a short stint in the Arena League with the Carolina Energy.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

