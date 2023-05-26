Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsroanoke police searching for teen who left home thursday night
Virginia

Roanoke Police searching for teen who left home Thursday night

Chris Graham
Published date:

Asean BanksThe Roanoke Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Asean Banks was last seen at his home on Madison Avenue in Roanoke at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a report from The Aware Foundation, Banks called some of his friends and erased his call history and left his house without his phone.

He was last seen wearing a light and dark grey marbled-colored shirt with possibly blue sweatpants. He is also wearing a boot on his left foot due to an injury.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Weather on Memorial Day weekend? In Virginia, cool, wet conditions expected
2 Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project
3 Twitter review: No Schemy Schembechlers on UVA football, basketball staffs
4 Can Tony Bennett adapt to the changing college basketball landscape?
5 NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Latest News

dog paw in human hands
Local

Augusta County leader: Animal shelter illegally has been assessing civil fees on pet owners

Chris Graham
tony khan
Sports

AEW owner Tony Khan on creative: ‘I will be the head booker going forward’

Chris Graham

Critics of AEW head man Tony Khan would like to see him cede control of booking creative for his company’s weekly TV shows, which can tend toward the direction of, you know, lacking any sense of direction, and that’s putting it gently. Khan, addressing the critics on a Thursday media call to promote this weekend’s...

library spanish collection books
Culture

A love for pages: Washington, D.C. in top five of best cities for book lovers

Rebecca Barnabi

Literary adventures abound in the United States, but which cities have the best written adventures?

traffic rain weather road conditions
Virginia

Rain, heavy traffic could impact drivers in Virginia this Memorial Day weekend

Crystal Graham
washington and lee commencement 2023
Virginia

Washington and Lee University’s graduates 453 students at 236th Commencement

Crystal Graham
business money
Virginia

University of Mary Washington tuition holds with balanced budget for 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

Digging it: President Wilson’s birthplace hosts archaeology field school with JMU

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy