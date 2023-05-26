Roanoke Police searching for teen who left home Thursday night

The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Asean Banks was last seen at his home on Madison Avenue in Roanoke at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a report from The Aware Foundation, Banks called some of his friends and erased his call history and left his house without his phone.

He was last seen wearing a light and dark grey marbled-colored shirt with possibly blue sweatpants. He is also wearing a boot on his left foot due to an injury.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.