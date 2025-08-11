A Florida man was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Roanoke today after a two-year scheme that allegedly defrauded a Lynchburg doctor out of nearly half a million dollars.

Tommie Lee Nelson, 65, of Miramar, Fla., was arrested by the FBI in July at his home near Miami. His initial appearance took place in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the indictment, the doctor sought to purchase a commercial building in Danville in partnership with an agricultural cooperative. Nelson represented himself to the victim as a hard money lender who could assist in purchasing the building.

Through his lies and machinations, he allegedly convinced the victim to wire him several payments, ultimately totaling almost $500,000. Despite Nelson’s representations, these payments did not go toward the building purchase.

Instead, the indictment alleges Nelson spent the victim’s money at casinos and for his personal benefit.

By 2021, the purchase agreement had fallen through, and Nelson stopped responding to the victim’s calls.

In 2024, the victim won a civil judgment against Nelson’s corporation. In entering that judgment, the presiding district judge referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for criminal investigation.

If convicted, Nelson faces a maximum punishment of 120 years in federal prison.

