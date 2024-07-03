Shenandoah man indicted for wire fraud: More than $200K stolen from employer

A Shenandoah man faces 20 years in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from his former employer.

According to court documents, unsealed following the defendant’s arrest, Vernon Fisher, 66, of Shenandoah, was indicted on five counts of wire fraud.

The indictment alleges that from approximately 2017 and continuing through 2021, Fisher was employed by a plastics company in Elkton. Fisher served as an accountant and controller and his responsibilities included filing taxes, running payroll, managing cash, bank deposits, and paying company bills.

Fisher is alleged to have engaged in a multi-year scheme involving more than 300 financial transactions totaling more than $200,000 to steal from and defraud the company by linking his personal bank accounts to the company’s bank accounts. Fisher then funneled company money to his own accounts and used it for personal expenses at Neiman Marcus, Kay Jewelers, Macys, Nordstrom, and other high-end retailers.

In addition, Fisher linked his PayPal and Cash App accounts to Victim Company’s accounts and transferred money to those accounts as well.