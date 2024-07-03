Countries
Home Shenandoah man indicted for wire fraud: More than $200K stolen from employer
Local

Shenandoah man indicted for wire fraud: More than $200K stolen from employer

Chris Graham
Published date:
fraud
(© Duncan Andison – stock.adobe.com)

A Shenandoah man faces 20 years in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from his former employer.

According to court documents, unsealed following the defendant’s arrest, Vernon Fisher, 66, of Shenandoah, was indicted on five counts of wire fraud.

The indictment alleges that from approximately 2017 and continuing through 2021, Fisher was employed by a plastics company in Elkton. Fisher served as an accountant and controller and his responsibilities included filing taxes, running payroll, managing cash, bank deposits, and paying company bills.

Fisher is alleged to have engaged in a multi-year scheme involving more than 300 financial transactions totaling more than $200,000 to steal from and defraud the company by linking his personal bank accounts to the company’s bank accounts. Fisher then funneled company money to his own accounts and used it for personal expenses at Neiman Marcus, Kay Jewelers, Macys, Nordstrom, and other high-end retailers.

In addition, Fisher linked his PayPal and Cash App accounts to Victim Company’s accounts and transferred money to those accounts as well.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

