Virginia

Rivers Casino Portsmouth agrees to pay $275K for alleged gaming law violations

Crystal Graham
Published date:

rivers casino portsmouth logoRivers Casino Portsmouth is off to a rocky start with gaming in Virginia reaching a settlement agreement with the Virginia Lottery after reported violations of the Casino Gaming Law that occurred at the casino.

As a result, the casino agreed to pay $275,000 to the Virginia Lottery for deposit into the Commonwealth’s General Fund.

According to the settlement agreement posted on the Virginia Lottery website, the casino, directly and through its contractors and agents, violated “certain provisions” prior to and after the casino’s opening on Jan. 23.

“Specifically, the Lottery identified alleged violations with respect to underage and voluntarily excluded persons, licensing requirements related to slot machines and unauthorized games in play.

“The Lottery has asserted that these actions violated the Casino Gaming Law and the regulations promulgated thereunder, and that these actions were sanctionable.”

The two parties resolved the matter without a formal administrative hearing and without an admission or denial by either party that a violation of law or regulations had occurred.

According to the settlement document, “Rivers has cooperated fully with the Lottery’s inquiry into these matters, has taken corrective measures, and has developed a corrective action plan to ensure future compliance.”

According to the document, payment was required within 10 days of the settlement, and after receipt of payment, the matter would be closed. According to the agreement, the settlement only covers alleged violations known to the Lottery that occurred between Jan. 1, and the date of the settlement agreement, signed March 22 by Tim Drehkoff, Chief Executive Officer of Rivers Portsmouth Gaming LLC, and signed March 28 by Gina M. Smith, Deputy Executive Director of Gaming Compliance with the Virginia Lottery.

This settlement agreement is the only one listed to date on the Virginia Lottery website.

The Virginia Lottery oversees regulatory responsibilities for land-based casinos and internet sports betting in the state. This includes regulation, licensing, auditing and compliance for gaming operators, equipment manufacturers and distributors, suppliers and employees.

