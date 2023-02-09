Richmond, VCU Police investigating shooting death on East Broad Street

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting death in the 300 block of East Broad Street reported at 2:11 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult female also suffered a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and video to aid in their investigation. The VCU Police Department is assisting in this investigation.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.