Richmond VCU police investigating shooting death on east broad street
Virginia

Richmond, VCU Police investigating shooting death on East Broad Street

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting death in the 300 block of East Broad Street reported at 2:11 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult female also suffered a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and video to aid in their investigation. The VCU Police Department is assisting in this investigation.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

