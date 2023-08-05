Countries
Close
Richmond Police seek information on suspect in July 26 stabbing on Venable Street
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on suspect in July 26 stabbing on Venable Street

Chris Graham
Published date:
suspect
Photos: Richmond Police

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that occurred last month.

On Wednesday, July 26, at 4 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Venable Street for the report of a stabbing. Officers arrived and located an adult male with multiple lacerations from the suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this stabbing or the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or text at (804) 510-4188 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

