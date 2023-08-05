Richmond Police seek information on suspect in July 26 stabbing on Venable Street

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that occurred last month.

On Wednesday, July 26, at 4 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Venable Street for the report of a stabbing. Officers arrived and located an adult male with multiple lacerations from the suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this stabbing or the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or text at (804) 510-4188 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.