newsrichmond police release name of man injured in officer involved shooting
Virginia

Richmond Police release name of man injured in officer-involved shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified Daniel Vincent Rodriguez, 57, of Richmond as the individual involved in the officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Rodriguez was operating a vehicle registered in his name that struck another vehicle in the 3100 block of Third Avenue at 11:34 p.m.

Officers arrived and began investigating the crash when Rodriguez, holding a knife, approached an officer.

During the interaction, the officer fired his service weapon, striking Rodriguez, who remains hospitalized with a life-threatening injury and is being held on an unrelated warrant.

Future charges are pending.

Two adults who were involved in the collision were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

As is standard in officer-involved shooting investigations, the officer who fired at Rodriguez has been placed on administrative leave.

More information will be available as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

