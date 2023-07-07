Countries
Richmond Police identify victim in Raven Street homicide, seek information on shooting
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Raven Street homicide, seek information on shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the shooting victim found in a vehicle on Raven Street on Monday as Darryl Jordan, Jr., 20, of Petersburg.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to 1900 block of Raven Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods at Raven and Ford streets.

Officers found the sole occupant of the vehicle, Jordan, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

