Richmond Police identify victim in Raven Street homicide, seek information on shooting

Richmond Police have identified the shooting victim found in a vehicle on Raven Street on Monday as Darryl Jordan, Jr., 20, of Petersburg.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to 1900 block of Raven Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods at Raven and Ford streets.

Officers found the sole occupant of the vehicle, Jordan, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.