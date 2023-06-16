Richmond Police identify shooting victim in Midlothian Turnpike homicide

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in an apartment on Midlothian Turnpike on Sunday as Jazshawn Hickman, 26, of Richmond.

On Sunday at approximately 10:34 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Hickman, in an apartment.

Hickman had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was considered life threatening. He succumbed to his injury later that night.

Detectives with the Major Crimes unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.