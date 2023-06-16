Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond police identify shooting victim in midlothian turnpike homicide
Virginia

Richmond Police identify shooting victim in Midlothian Turnpike homicide

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in an apartment on Midlothian Turnpike on Sunday as Jazshawn Hickman, 26, of Richmond.

On Sunday at approximately 10:34 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Hickman, in an apartment.

Hickman had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was considered life threatening. He succumbed to his injury later that night.

Detectives with the Major Crimes unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia’s unemployment rate dips below 3 percent: So much for that awful Biden economy
2 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on College World Series: ‘I believe in this ballpark’
3 Virginia Football: Elliott adds nine preferred walk-ons, looking to add depth
4 CM Punk is back: And judging from his ESPN interview, he’s going to come out swinging
5 Charlottesville: Elevated E. coli bacteria levels detected in Meadow Creek

Latest News

lgbtq
U.S./World

Heavily armed man who wanted to ‘clean his town’ of LGBTQI+ residents sentenced

Crystal Graham
person at computer keyboard
U.S./World

Army soldier pleads guilty to attempts to help ISIS conduct ambush on U.S. troops

Crystal Graham

A U.S. Army soldier has pleaded guilty to providing a FBI employee posing as an ISIS supporter with information that could have been used to ambush U.S. troops.

police crime scene
Virginia

Grandson charged with second degree murder in death of 84-year-old Norfolk woman

Crystal Graham

An 84-year-old Norfolk woman is dead, and her grandson is in jail facing charges related to her death.

happy dog on leash
Local

Verona emergency shelter seeking volunteers to walk dogs next week

Crystal Graham
police lights at night
Virginia

Teen dead as result of accident in Pittsylvania County, failed to yield right-of-way

Crystal Graham
police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Fatal crash in Goochland County, man ejected from Harley Davidson motorcycle

Crystal Graham
cm punk
Sports

CM Punk is back: And judging from his ESPN interview, he’s going to come out swinging

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy