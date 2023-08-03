Countries
Richmond Police ID victim in Phaup Street shooting, seek info to advance investigation
Richmond Police ID victim in Phaup Street shooting, seek info to advance investigation

Chris Graham
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide Wednesday night on Phaup Street as Zion Joseph, 24, of Richmond.

At approximately 11:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Phaup Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Joseph, down and injured in front of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Joseph was transported to a local hospital, where early this morning he succumbed to his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

