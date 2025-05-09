Richmond gets nice outing from Seth Lonsway to key 2-1 win at Harrisburg

Seth Lonsway, a sixth-round pick in 2021 (Ohio State), got the win for the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday in Harrisburg, with 5.2 scoreless innings, as the Squirrels defeated the Senators, 2-1.

Lonsway (2-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP) posted a season-high seven strikeouts in the win.

Catcher Adrian Sugastey (free agent, 2021) provided the offense with a two-run single in the fourth off Senators starter Kyle Luckham.

Luckham (2-2, 2.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP in seven MiLB starts in 2025), a 15th-round pick in 2022 (Arizona State), gave the Sens, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, seven strong innings (two runs, five hits, one K, three walks), but took the tough-luck loss.

Evan Gates (free agent, 2021, North Carolina A&T) set down all six batters he faced over the final two innings and gathered two strikeouts to notch his second save of the season for the Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.