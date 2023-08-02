Richmond drops series opener at Altoona, 1-0

Carson Seymour struck out a season-high nine batters over five scoreless innings, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Altoona Curve, 1-0, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (50-47, 17-11), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, were held to one hit by the Curve (45-48, 11-14), the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The game was scoreless entering the ninth inning. Altoona loaded the bases with an error, a hit batter and a walk. With two outs, Richmond reliever Jose Cruz (Loss, 0-2) walked Connor Scott to bring home the winning run.

Seymour retired 14 batters in a row before allowing a base hit in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs, the only batter to reach base against him on the night.

Altoona starter Beau Sulser held the Flying Squirrels scoreless through five innings. Richmond’s only hit was a first-inning double by Shane Matheny.

Richmond reliever Ben Madison allowed two baserunners in the sixth inning but stranded them at second and third. He set down the Curve in order and struck out two batters in the seventh.

Mat Olsen stranded a runner at third base in a scoreless eighth inning.

In the sixth, Hayden Cantrelle drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Altoona reliever Justin Meis responded with back-to-back strikeouts to hold the Flying Squirrels scoreless.

Altoona reliever Tahnaj Thomas (Win, 3-2) retired all six batters he faced through the eighth and ninth innings.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Curve Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Left-hander Nick Zwack (5-6, 6.28) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Anthony Solometo (2-2, 3.14).