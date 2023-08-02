Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond drops series opener at Altoona, 1-0
Sports

Richmond drops series opener at Altoona, 1-0

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsCarson Seymour struck out a season-high nine batters over five scoreless innings, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Altoona Curve, 1-0, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (50-47, 17-11), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, were held to one hit by the Curve (45-48, 11-14), the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The game was scoreless entering the ninth inning. Altoona loaded the bases with an error, a hit batter and a walk. With two outs, Richmond reliever Jose Cruz (Loss, 0-2) walked Connor Scott to bring home the winning run.

Seymour retired 14 batters in a row before allowing a base hit in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs, the only batter to reach base against him on the night.

Altoona starter Beau Sulser held the Flying Squirrels scoreless through five innings. Richmond’s only hit was a first-inning double by Shane Matheny.

Richmond reliever Ben Madison allowed two baserunners in the sixth inning but stranded them at second and third. He set down the Curve in order and struck out two batters in the seventh.

Mat Olsen stranded a runner at third base in a scoreless eighth inning.

In the sixth, Hayden Cantrelle drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Altoona reliever Justin Meis responded with back-to-back strikeouts to hold the Flying Squirrels scoreless.

Altoona reliever Tahnaj Thomas (Win, 3-2) retired all six batters he faced through the eighth and ninth innings.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Curve Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Left-hander Nick Zwack (5-6, 6.28) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Anthony Solometo (2-2, 3.14).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Maybe the Augusta County Board of Supervisors should censure its chair
2 $5M suit filed against Augusta County deputies alleges ‘excessive force’ in 2020 arrest
3 Clemson, FSU take top spots in preseason ACC poll: Virginia picked to finish last
4 Podcast: The writers don’t think much of UVA football, but what do the writers know?
5 Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, electrocuting dogs

Latest News

norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides win series opener with Charlotte, 6-3

Chris Graham
jerry ratcliffe show
Sports

Podcast: The writers don’t think much of UVA football, but what do the writers know?

Chris Graham

Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham wrap the busy week at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte with a look at the burning questions facing UVA football.

airport
Culture, U.S.

Labor shortages hinder economic growth but ‘pilot shortage is a very significant one’

Rebecca Barnabi

The COVID-19 pandemic is becoming more and more in the rearview of Americans’ lives, but lingering effects are affecting growth and recovery.

chris graham rod mullins nascar header
Sports

Podcast: Two Denny Hamlin fans (not) talk NASCAR points race, free agents, more

Chris Graham
Politics, U.S.

Resolution would direct U.S. Archivist to affirm ERA as 28th Amendment to Constitution

Rebecca Barnabi
classroom
Education, U.S.

Financial struggles catch up to university in West Virginia before students return for fall semester

Rebecca Barnabi
large dog in black and white
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, electrocuting dogs

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy