U.S./World

Retired teacher sentenced to 35 years for traveling abroad to have sex with pre-teens

Chris Graham
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced today to 35 years in prison for traveling to the Philippines to engage in sex with children as young as 12 years old.

According to court documents, between 2016 and 2019, Craig Alex Levin, 67, of King of Prussia, Pa., a retired special education teacher, traveled to the Philippines nine times, each time for the purpose of engaging in sex with minors who, by Levin’s own words, were hungry or needed money for medicine for family members.

In May 2019, the Philippine National Police arrested Levin as he was about to enter the elevator at his hotel with a 15-year-old girl. Upon search of his hotel room, police located several notebooks containing the names and ages of hundreds of girls, whom he rated based on several categories, including age. Only girls under the age of 18 received a top score of 10.

There were multiple children as young as 12 listed in the notebooks.

In 2022, Levin pleaded guilty to six counts charging him with foreign travel to engage in sex with a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and distribution and transportation of child pornography.

