‘Respect the zone’: VDOT celebrates National Work Zone Awareness Week

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) joins a national effort to bring attention to work zone safety and spread awareness during National Work Zone Awareness Week, which is April 21 to 25.

The 2025 theme for National Work Zone Awareness Week is “Respect the zone so we all get home.”

“VDOT workers face risks everyday working to maintain and improve our roads, highways and bridges. Our people are the backbone of our agency and are dedicated to the mission, but at the same time, they have families, friends, pets and hobbies outside of work. It’s critical for drivers to observe work zone signage, lowered speed limits and traffic pattern changes to help ensure workers make it home,” VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said.

To align with the national campaign’s theme, VDOT workers shared personal messages about what motivates them to get home after a long day. From serving the community as a volunteer firefighter to coaching youth sports, VDOT crew members have plenty of reasons to want to make it home safe. A video compilation featuring some of their stories is available online.

The week kicks-off with work zone safety training day on Monday, where members of the construction and maintenance communities take time for safety-focused discussions. On Wednesday, April 23 at 1 p.m., a vigil will be held to remember fallen VDOT workers at the VDOT workers’ memorial off Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain. The memorial was dedicated 20 years ago. Wednesday is also Go Orange Day, where all are encouraged to wear orange to promote work zone safety and share their support by posting pictures on social media with the hashtag #GoOrangeDayVA. And on Friday, a statewide moment of silence will be observed at 10 a.m. to remember workers killed in service to the Commonwealth.

Since originating in Virginia in 1997, National Work Zone Awareness Week has become a nationwide campaign embraced by other states, public transportation agencies, the Federal Highway Administration, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, as well as various safety groups, private companies and individuals.

As construction season gets underway, work zone crashes continue to disrupt the lives of people every day. In 2024, 3,746 work zone crashes, 1,536 injuries and 15 fatalities happened in Virginia. While overall crash numbers and injuries are down, the number of fatalities increased from the previous year. In 2023, more than 4,100 crashes, nearly 1,700 injuries and 13 fatalities happened in work zones.

Tips to safely navigate work zones:

Stay alert, slow down and use caution when traveling through work zones.

Follow the signs. Signs and flaggers will direct you through work zones. Expect changes in traffic patterns as a project progresses.

Watch out for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Expect speed limits to vary in work zones. Enhanced fines of up to $500 may be levied for speeding in a work zone.

Be patient. Crews are working to improve the safety and comfort of your travels.

Never change lanes in a work zone.

Know before you go. Before starting a trip, visit online for information on traffic, lane closures, work zones and incidents. Download the free mobile 511Virginia app or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.