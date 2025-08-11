Home Rainfall needed in some parts of Virginia; storms brewing in the Atlantic
Virginia

Rainfall needed in some parts of Virginia; storms brewing in the Atlantic

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hurricane season
(© ronniechua – stock.adobe.com)

There is the potential for tropical-storm development in the Atlantic this week with three potential storms beginning to organize.

AccuWeather hurricane experts predict three to five named storms will develop in the Atlantic basin this month. The 2025 Atlantic season so far has had four named storms, including Tropical Storm Dexter which formed in early August and tracked over the open waters of the Atlantic.

The AccuWeather hurricane season forecast predicts 13 to 18 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes that reach Category 3 strength or higher.

Weather is difficult to predict, but one AccuWeather expert said the likelihood that Virginia will be impacted by the storms currently brewing in the Atlantic is “doubtful.”

“It’s tough to say for sure if this tropical system will affect the weather in Virginia. It’s doubtful it affects the southeast but farther up the coast, Virginia to New England, the odds are better but not great,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “It looks like the system will pass far enough east of the coast so that it doesn’t have any effect on the coastal weather.”

Kines said there could be some impact to beach conditions in Virginia next week due to the storms, even if they are well east of the U.S.

“Beach goers next week should expect rough surf and/ or a high risk of rip currents for at least the first half of next week.”

Waynesboro and Charlottesville: Rainfall well below normal

While some areas in the region have gotten considerable rain this summer, Waynesboro and Charlottesville are quite dry.

Over the past 22 days, there has only been about 10 percent of the normal rainfall, Kines said.

“Hopefully the hit or miss thunderstorms on Wednesday will be more hit than miss.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor does not show any areas in Virginia under an official drought at this time.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

