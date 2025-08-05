Home Raccoon in Mechanicsville tests positive for rabies; health officials track exposure
Raccoon in Mechanicsville tests positive for rabies; health officials track exposure

Crystal Graham
raccoon by rock
(© Alex Borderline – stock.adobe.com)

A raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus in Mechanicsville, and health officials are working to track down any possible exposure to the animal.

The raccoon was in the Mill Valley subdivision in the area of Mill Valley Road, River Pine Drive and River Valley Road, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The raccoon no longer poses a threat to the public.

In late July, a cat also tested positive for the virus in the Berkley Forest subdivision of Mechanicsville.

Anyone who has information regarding any exposure to this animal in the days leading up to Aug. 1 (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound, eyes, nose or mouth) should contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313. After hours, please contact Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals that is endemic to the area.

Rabies prevention tips

The Chickahominy Health District would like to remind all residents to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

  • Vaccinate your pets.
  • Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.
  • Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

 

