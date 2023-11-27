Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Vampire bats may soon travel to United States; bringing rabies, danger to livestock with them
Climate, U.S. & World

Vampire bats may soon travel to United States; bringing rabies, danger to livestock with them

Crystal Graham
Published date:
vampire bats
Luis Escobar, assistant professor of wildlife conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, as well as undergraduate and graduate students studied vampire bats in Colombia during a summer research trip. Photo courtesy of Paige Van de Vuurst.

Due to climate change, vampire bats may soon come to the United States – and carry rabies with them.

A study published in the Ecography journal predicts that vampire bats – currently found in Mexico and Central and South America – are on the move.

Vampire bats, research shows, have expanded their locations in search of more stable, temperate climates.

“What we found was that the distribution of vampire bats has moved northward across time due to past climate change, which has corresponded with an increase in rabies cases in many Latin American countries,” said Paige Van de Vuurst, a Ph.D. student in Virginia Tech’s Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health Graduate Program.

The research team, which included both undergraduate and graduate students, also found this expanded reach could be linked to a spillover of rabies. Latin America is currently feeling the bite of the rabies spread through the loss of livestock, which has generated fear as the bats’ migration patterns expand.

The Virginia Tech team aims to vigorously identify and track the bats by traveling to Colombia to help contain the spread to other countries, including the United States and its vital cattle industry.

“Colombia is a mega-diverse country, making it a perfect natural laboratory,” said Luis Escobar, assistant professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.

The country boasts having the highest number of hummingbirds and bats, attributed to its tropic climate and proximity to the equator.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Gas prices decline for 10th straight week, still inching toward $3 a gallon nationwide
2 Get ready: Farmers’ Almanac predicts Virginia could see a cold, snowy winter
3 Vampire bats may soon travel to United States; bringing rabies, danger to livestock with them
4 Did the 55-17 loss really come down to the Colandrea ‘after we beat Virginia Tech’ quote?
5 CM Punk is in WWE; Tony Khan, AEW now facing an existential crisis: Analysis

Latest News

username password graphic
Local

Staunton Public Library’s Digital Learn teaches seniors computer, technology skills

Rebecca Barnabi
News, U.S. & World

ASTRO Act would award funding to spaceports, protect American space exploration

Rebecca Barnabi

The ASTRO Act would award funding to spaceports with proven track records of launches, protecting and promoting America’s space exploration.

health care
Health, Local, News

UVA Health ranked No. 1 hospital in Virginia for 2024 by Newsweek

Rebecca Barnabi

Newsweek has ranked UVA Health University Medical Center as Virginia’s No. 1 hospital in its Best-in-State Hospitals 2024 list.

Arts & Culture, News, Schools

Nelson County High students display AI-generated art works through December

Rebecca Barnabi
climate change pollution
Climate, Virginia

DEQ seeks input through community pollution reduction planning meetings

Crystal Graham
lgbtq
Virginia

Survey: Virginia mayors, city council members protecting LGBTQ+ people in their communities

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy