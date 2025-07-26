Home Cat in Virginia tests positive for rabies in Mechanicsville subdivision
Health, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Veterinarian with cat
(© Liana – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

A cat has in Virginia has tested positive for the rabies virus in the Berkley Forest subdivision in Mechanicsville.

The Chickahominy Health District reports the cat was from the area of Rodeo Drive and Wyattwood Road.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals that is endemic to the area. Pet owners can protect their dogs and cats by vaccinating them.

The Virginia Department of Health would like to remind all residents to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

  • Vaccinate your pets.
  • Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.
  • Enjoy wildlife from a distance. Do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

If any of your pets may have been exposed to the rabid cat or other wildlife in this area through a bite, scratch or contact with saliva, you should contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313.

After hours, contact Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

