Cat in Virginia tests positive for rabies in Mechanicsville subdivision

A cat has in Virginia has tested positive for the rabies virus in the Berkley Forest subdivision in Mechanicsville.

The Chickahominy Health District reports the cat was from the area of Rodeo Drive and Wyattwood Road.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals that is endemic to the area. Pet owners can protect their dogs and cats by vaccinating them.

The Virginia Department of Health would like to remind all residents to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance. Do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

If any of your pets may have been exposed to the rabid cat or other wildlife in this area through a bite, scratch or contact with saliva, you should contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313.

After hours, contact Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140.